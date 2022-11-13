US midterms: Democrats await Nevada election results to claim Senate majority

As the results of Tuesday's midterm elections votes are still being counted, Democrats are just one seat away from claiming a majority in the US Senate next year.

With both Democrats and Republicans fighting for the victory, the competition gets tough as the campaigning for Georgia's run-off on December 6 is underway.

Also read | Donald Trump's inner circle split over timing of presidential campaign announcement

If Democratic Senator Catherina Cortez Masto defeats Republican opposition, Adam Laxalt, her party would then hold 50 of the Senate's seats. However, Laxalt was in the lead by nearly 800 votes in Nevada, and uncounted votes of Catherine might change the decision, Reuters reported.

If Democrats win in Georgina it would then be able to take control of the 51-49 Senates. But if they fail to win in Georgia but claim victory in Nevada, it would still hold control over 50-50 Senate seats as the US VP Kamala Harris can tie votes.

Watch | US Midterm Elections: Republicans and Democrats are neck and neck in Senate race

Currently, both Republicans and Democrats hold an equal number of seats in the Senate.

Later on Friday, it appeared that Democratic Senator Mark Kelly would retain his seat in Arizona, defeating Republican Blake Masters, the victory has not yet been declared giving a boost from Democrats. Kelly said, "We've seen the consequences that come when leaders refuse to accept the truth and focus more on conspiracies of the past than solving the challenges that we face today," without mentioning Masters.

Also read | Explainer: What causes a delay in US election results?

If Republican loses in either of the two contests, it may further damage Trump's stand in the coming presidential bid in 2024. However, if they win, they have promised to work to undo Biden's accomplishments in the fight against climate change and to extend various 2017 tax cuts that are set to be expired.

The newly elected Senate will be sworn in on January 3 next year.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE