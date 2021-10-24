Watch: Thousands of Swiss locals protest against Covid vaccine certificates

Thousands came together in the streets on Bern to protest the introduction of Covid certificates that are being rolled out to curb the spread of virus.

Massive crowds flooded the capital city of Switzerland expressing anger over the measures adopted by authorities to curb spread of Covid.

Since September 13, Covid certificates that prove that the individual has been vaccinated, or proof that the person has recovered from Covid or a negative PCR test have been made compulsory to gain access to any public space.

Locals dressed in costumes and gathered on streets to ask the government to rollback the Covid certificates. The protestors claimed the community should be able to follow the traditional Swiss values.

Unlike earlier protests, this demonstration was completely peaceful and non-violent. The protest was approved by the local authorities. Even though authorities were present at the streets, the demonstrators expressed their anger in form of slogans and chants.

Local media claimed that the authorities had allowed the demonstrators to gather to make sure that the protest don’t get violent.

Early in October, police and demonstrators had clashed violently. Local police officers have had deploy water cannons to disperse several unauthorised protests.

The protests are happening a few days before the citizens will get a chance to vote in favour of or against the controversial Covid certificates.

Switzerland has been able to control the spread of the deadly coronavirus, but the government wants to ensure that more people get vaccinated as soon as possible.