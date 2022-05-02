Watch | This old video of Indian PM Modi is being widely re-shared now by many in Pakistan. Why?

Pakistani citizens are sharing an old video of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussing how he utilised the gifts he received as Indian Prime Minister.

He is seen noting that when he receives gifts, he does not retain them but instead auctions them off and donates the proceeds to girls' education.

Pakistani citizens taught their former Prime Minister Imran Khan how to use the gifts he got as the country's leader.

Imran Khan must watch a video in which the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi said: when he received gifts, he didn’t keep them; instead did the auction and the amount donated to girls’ education. https://t.co/29DSQW1eMP — Veengas (@VeengasJ) May 2, 2022 ×

According to Pakistani media, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan got 58 presents worth more than Rs 140 million from international leaders during his three-and-a-half-year tenure and kept them all, either by paying a little fee or not at all.

According to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the most expensive ones were sold in Dubai. According to information gathered by The News, Imran had to pay to keep 15 valuable items. He paid Rs 38 million for the gifts for Rs 140 million, and he kept the remaining things worth Rs 8,00,200 without paying anything.

Several additional video are circulating in the Pakistani social media circles, with several other Prime Ministers of this Islamic Republic doing the same.