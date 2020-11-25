Watch the strange metal monolith in Utah and the conspiracy theories that followed

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Nov 25, 2020, 12.18 PM(IST) Nov 25, 2020, 12.40 PM(IST)

Monolith discovered in Utah | Courtesy: Utah Department of Public Safety Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Last Wednesday, the Utah Department of Public Safety’s Aero Bureau’s officers were flying in a helicopter to assist the Division of Wildlife Resources in counting bighorn sheep in the region, when they stumbled upon a metal monolith in the middle of the desert - soaking in the sun

Last Wednesday, the Utah Department of Public Safety’s Aero Bureau’s officers were flying in a helicopter to assist the Division of Wildlife Resources in counting bighorn sheep in the region, when they stumbled upon a metal monolith in the middle of the desert - soaking in the sun.

Take a look at the object:

×

Naturally, Twitterati reacted in the most Twitter way possible: Here's a mix of conspiracy theories, complacent remarks, and even a haiku!

Users were quick to make Space Odyssey references in which a similar monolith was shown.

×
×

A Twitter user claims that the monolith had been standing still at this location for four years. Reportedly, it was put there in 2016. The user collated satellite images to support his claims.

×

Naturally, alien claims followed.

×

Fancy some alien flavoured monolith poetry?

×

Alien art? You bet!

×

 

While users rambled on about alien invasions and potential hazards of removing the monolith - a user shared a light take.

×

Twitter is a bizarre place. Here's a bizarre claim:

×

Another user wondered whether you could dab on the monolith

×

The Pokemon gang, too, joined in on the fun

×

A promotion strategy for an upcoming song? A user thinks so 

×

It is illegal to put structures or art in public land without authorisation regardless of “what planet you’re from”, as iterated by Utah DPS in a statement.

Topics

Read in App