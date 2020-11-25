Watch the strange metal monolith in Utah and the conspiracy theories that followed

Last Wednesday, the Utah Department of Public Safety’s Aero Bureau’s officers were flying in a helicopter to assist the Division of Wildlife Resources in counting bighorn sheep in the region, when they stumbled upon a metal monolith in the middle of the desert - soaking in the sun.

Take a look at the object:

Utah officers, on a routine helicopter flyover stumbled upon a mysterious, shiny, metal monolith in the middle of the desert — leaving everyone baffled...



“Who would do this?” pic.twitter.com/G3MJahE4LN — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 24, 2020 ×

Naturally, Twitterati reacted in the most Twitter way possible: Here's a mix of conspiracy theories, complacent remarks, and even a haiku!

Users were quick to make Space Odyssey references in which a similar monolith was shown.

Seeing the news about the weird monolith in Utah gives me 2 reactions:

— Weird memories about that time i needed to watch 2001: a space odyssey for class and seeing the space baby

— Excitement/fear of #ControlRemedy being real in this reality this whole time — Pony ▼ acads is pain + Control brainworms (@DedSec_Pony) November 25, 2020 ×

I'm still not over the fact that the monolith from "2001: A Space Odyssey" is on this planet. Maybe it's Kubrick in his next life. 👽 — Dan Hanson (@savantsports) November 25, 2020 ×

A Twitter user claims that the monolith had been standing still at this location for four years. Reportedly, it was put there in 2016. The user collated satellite images to support his claims.

4chan has discovered the location of the Utah monolith. It sat there for over 4 years unnoticed. pic.twitter.com/me50ib6Xsg — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 24, 2020 ×

Naturally, alien claims followed.

We could just leave the Utah monolith alone and mind our business.



And not summon an alien or demon or whatever during the one of the worst years in our lifetimes. https://t.co/vEecYsxjR0 — Tinu Abayomi-Paul (@Tinu) November 24, 2020 ×

Fancy some alien flavoured monolith poetry?

The humans, conducting patrol,

Discovered the monolith whole.

They believed it a part

Of their culture’s own art

And detected no alien role. — Limericking (@Limericking) November 24, 2020 ×

Alien art? You bet!

The twist with that monolith is that it’s alien installation art — Giannis Milonogiannis (@musashinoelegy) November 24, 2020 ×

While users rambled on about alien invasions and potential hazards of removing the monolith - a user shared a light take.

I loved the random desert monolith so much. I don’t think it’s aliens, I think someone really just made that and put it there for some reason, or no reason at all. Either way it’s beautiful. Humans are wonderful. — Giles Van Gruisen (@gilesvangruisen) November 25, 2020 ×

Twitter is a bizarre place. Here's a bizarre claim:

I live close-ish to the monolith in Utah. for the right price I will go there and find out if we can eat it — dave whelan (@MrDavidWhelan) November 25, 2020 ×

Another user wondered whether you could dab on the monolith

The Pokemon gang, too, joined in on the fun

A promotion strategy for an upcoming song? A user thinks so

we're in 2020's swan song.



just watch, that monolith in the desert is actually a marketing bit for an upcoming chainsmokers single. — live. laugh. rage against the machine. (@vincefalconi) November 25, 2020 ×

It is illegal to put structures or art in public land without authorisation regardless of “what planet you’re from”, as iterated by Utah DPS in a statement.