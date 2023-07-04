Watch: The moment Indian man gets tasered and arrested by UK police for triple murder

A Malayali expatriate in London has received a life sentence after strangling his wife and two young children, aged six and four. Saju Chelavalel, aged 52, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court with a minimum term of 40 years for the murder of his partner, Anju Asok, and their two children, Jeeva and Janvi.

The dead body of the wife was discovered on the bedroom floor, while the bodies of the children were found together on a double bed in a separate room.

The tragic incident occurred on December 15 of the previous year when all three victims were discovered with severe injuries at an apartment in Petherton Court, Kettering, Northamptonshire. Saju’s wife Anju used to work as an NHS nurse.

Following the killings, the murderer was then arrested from his house by police officials. A recently released video shows the moment when the police officials Tasered and arrested the man. In the body-worn video footage released by Northamptonshire Police, Chelavalel can be seen urging the police to shoot him at his Kettering residence. × Actions of man described as ‘extraordinarily selfish’ During the sentencing, High Court Judge Pepperall described Chelavalel's actions as brutal and "extraordinarily selfish." The judge expressed that the children would have experienced fear and deep trauma upon witnessing their mother's murder. He also pointed out that the children could have been cared for by other relatives.

Watch: UK: Braverman withdraws rule that made asylum harder for victims × "Fuelled by alcohol, wallowing in self pity, engulfed in your resentment at your wife's perceived infidelity, you instead chose to snuff out their young and precious lives," the judge added. Audio recording played in courtroom Chelavalel, originally from the southern Indian state of Kerala, displayed distress in the dock, while an audio recording was played in court. His wife's coughing and the voices of his children could be heard in the audio clip.

The recording reportedly captured the sounds when Chelavalel used a blender to create a "toxic" mixture of chocolate and sleeping pills, which he was about to use to send his children to deep sleep.