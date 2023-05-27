WATCH | Terrifying ordeal as car swept away in devastating floodwaters in Spain
Car swept away in Spain floods: Torrential rains on Thursday transformed streets in cities along Spain's Mediterranean coast into rivers that almost carried away several people and automobiles.
In a terrifying ordeal, a car in Spain was stranded in floodwaters after the driver lost control of the vehicle, as per a video now being circulated on a social media platform. The incident happened in Molina de Segura, on the south coast when the driver attempted to cross a flooded road. The driver appears to be unhurt in other social media footage of the event.
The red car, with the driver inside, was swept approximately 50 metres (55 yards) down a street.
After a protracted drought, the nation has recently seen substantial rainfall. Heavy rain started in Spain on 22 May resulting in the overflowing of river banks. Roads were made impassable and about 40 municipalities in Alicante and Murcia cancelled school classes after water invaded houses and severely destroyed crops.
Murcia, southern Spain this afternoon.— Dave Throup (@DaveThroup) May 25, 2023
90mm of rain reported to have fallen in an hour.
Red car demonstrates the power of fast moving flood water.
On May 24, 2023, Aielo de Malferit municipality in Valencia province surpassed its previous high for a single day of precipitation. The municipality measured 117.6 litres while the local rainstorm persisted.
Spain is one of many nations this year that experienced flash floods following severe rain while also experiencing extremely dry weather. Now, with the country experiencing significant floods lives have been disrupted.
The Spanish government and local authorities have implemented measures to mitigate flood risks and improve preparedness and response to such natural disasters. Reservoir levels fell nationwide in the last week, according to Spain's Environment Ministry, to 47.7% of capacity, which is 21 percentage points below the 10-year normal for this time of year.
Between October 2022 and May 21 of this year, there was nationwide precipitation, which may be able to lessen Spain's severe drought.
Mother attempts to cross flooded road
Social media video from Molina de Segura in southeast Murcia shows a kid being thrown out of his buggy as his mother attempted to cross the road with him through a flooded roadway.
Massive floods at street in murcia, Spain 🇪🇸 (25.05.2023)— Disaster News (@Top_Disaster) May 26, 2023
A woman tries to cross with the buggy, where a boy or girl is riding.
TELEGRAM JOIN 👉 https://t.co/9cTkji5aZq pic.twitter.com/3vQroWYSo7
A passerby intervened and dragged them both to safety. Another family member was prevented from attempting the crossing with the buggy a second time by onlookers who stepped in.
