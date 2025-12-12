/WATCH: Putin winks at camera after talks with Erdogan - AND after Pakistan PM crashed the meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin was seen "winking" at a reporter in a light-hearted exchange at an international forum in Turkmenistan on Friday (Dec 12). The moment was captured after the Russian supremo concluded talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. A video was shared by RT India on X that showed Putin, while looking at the camera in an address to the reporter. The video is now being widely reshared online.

Putin and Erdogan were in Ashgabat for the International Peace and Trust Forum, which was held in honour of the 30th anniversary of the former Soviet nation’s declaration of neutrality.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Interestingly, the video came just after the Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was seen crashing the Putin-Erdogan meeting. Although he reportedly left just after 10 minutes of crashing. The Pakistani PM was reportedly waiting for Putin for a long time, 40 minutes to be specific, but the Russian leader did not show up. After this, Sharif, with his delegates, crashed Putin's meeting. But he left the venue within 10 minutes.

Sharif and Putin were scheduled to meet at an international forum in Turkmenistan commemorating the 30th anniversary of the country's permanent neutrality. The Pakistan PM was waiting for Putin with his Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, for 40 minutes. He was said to have departed roughly 10 minutes later.