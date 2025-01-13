A Brazilian kitesurfer Bruno Lobo rescued a woman, who was drowning in the sea, and brought her to safety. The incident that was caught on camera by Lobo, who had participated in the Paris Olympics 2024, went viral after he shared it on social media.

Lobo, who is also an orthopaedic doctor, rescued the drowning woman on January 10 in Sao Luís, Brazil. He heard the woman’s screams while he was testing his new camera on a cloudy and windy day.

Lobo helped the young woman and brought her to the shore, where the lifeguards performed first aid. He posted the video on Instagram on Sunday (Jan 12), warning others about the dangers of the sea. The video quickly went viral, gaining over 1.7 million views in just a day.

While sharing the details of the rescue, Lobo wrote, “Report on what happened on Friday, January 10, 2025!”

“The day that God used me as an instrument to save this young woman, all honour and glory to Him,” he wrote along with sharing the video.

“Stay alert about the danger of the sea, rivers and anywhere you don't know because the current in some places is usually very strong!” he added.

Lobo describes that the woman looked tired and he quickly helped her on his back and swam to the shore with her along with his kite.

“After sailing a few meters I heard a cry for help and looked at the girl who was drowning, I quickly approached her with the kite, I tried to calm her down and asked to climb on my back, she was quite tired and without strength, I used the equipment to bring her safely to the sand where the lifeguards performed the first aid at the seaside,” he said. “Thanks to God, everything went well.”

The post gained several comments and likes, with people applauding his efforts, to which Lubo responded with, “Thank you for all the messages, I only did what needed to be done and what was within my reach!”

Woman expresses gratitude

Later the woman also replied to Lobo’s post on Instagram as she thanked him for saving her life.

“Words can't describe my gratitude! It was the salvation that God and my guides sent to me. I really could not handle it if I spent 5 minutes on the high sea even knowing how to swim and using anti-drowning techniques. Thank you very much and I wish you showers of blessings in your life!” she wrote.

