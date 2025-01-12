Janakpur, a historic city in Nepal, lighted 1.25 lakh lamps to mark the first anniversary of the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Lord Ram Lalla's idol at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, India.

Advertisment

The grand festivities also included Hawan, Jhanki, Ganga Aarti, and rangoli making at the Janaki Temple premises. The event was organised by the youth wing of Bishwo Hindu Parisad Nepal, Janaki Sena.

Also read | Indian PM Modi honours Swami Vivekananda on 163rd birth anniversary

“Last year as well, we had organised an event to light 1.25 lakh lights, Jhanki, did Hawan and other programmes. On the first anniversary of "Pran Pratistha" this year, we again lit one hundred and twenty-five thousand lamps; the Ganga Aarati performing team is also performing the aarti of Janaki Ji, and we also have made a rangoli on the premises of the temple,” Ashutosh Jha, national spokesperson of Janaki Sena, told ANI.

Advertisment

Also read | ISRO SPADEX satellites came 3 metres close; final docking later

“On the first anniversary of our son-in-law's homecoming, all the residents of Janakpur, residents of Mithila, Nepal as a whole are very excited, and our happiness doesn't have any limits. We pray that the first anniversary is marked and celebrated all across the places with gaiety and fervour,” Ram Tapeshwor Das, Chief Mahant of Janaki Temple told ANI, as the celebrations continued.

Celebrations at Ram Janmabhoomi temple

Advertisment

Meanwhile, in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, the Mahabhishek of Lord Ram Lalla’s idol was performed at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple to observe the first anniversary of ‘Pran Prathishtha’ on Saturday (Jan 11). The celebrations were in alignment with the Hindu calendar.

Also read | Fog disrupts flight, train services in Delhi

A large number of devotees visited Ayodhya on Saturday to mark the first anniversary of the Ram Temple's Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The day involved various ceremonies throughout, with people taking part in prayers, mantra recitation, and musical programmes.

On January 22, 2024, the Lord's idol in the Ram Janmabhoomi temple was consecrated at a ceremony in which the rituals were performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to the Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, more than 200,000 devotees visited the temple on New Year’s Day to offer their prayers.

Also read | International Kite Fest 2025: Gujarat CM Patel launches event, 143 flyers from 47 countries take part

According to the Construction Committee Chairman of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Nripendra Misra, the construction of the temple complex is rapidly progressing and is expected to be completed within the first six months of 2025.

(With inputs from agencies)