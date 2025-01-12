Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to Swami Vivekananda on his 163rd birth anniversary. He called Vivekananda "an eternal inspiration for youth," adding that he "continues to ignite passion and purpose in young minds."

"Paying homage to Swami Vivekananda on his Jayanti. An eternal inspiration for youth, he continues to ignite passion and purpose in young minds," PM Modi said in a post on X. "We are committed to fulfilling his vision of a strong and developed India," the PM added. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the National Youth Day Programme in Lucknow on Vivekananda's birth anniversary.

"Be proud of your spiritual, cultural heritage but...": UP CM Yogi Adityanath at National Youth Day Programme



Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/wvd3Lla28H#YogiAdityanath #VivekanandaJayanti pic.twitter.com/PrxlBfD5Pc — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) January 12, 2025

Addressing the event, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that one should be proud of their spiritual and cultural heritage, and along with it, they should not deprive themselves of modern knowledge and science, adding that there should be a good coordination between these two things.

"Swami Vivekananda had said that the bigger the challenge, the more beautiful the victory... This can be an inspiration for the youth even today... Be proud of your spiritual and cultural heritage, but do not deprive yourself of modern knowledge and science. There should be good coordination between these two things," CM Yogi said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav told ANI that on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda Jayanti, his government is going to implement Yuva Shakti Mission in the entire state. "On the occasion of Swami Vivekananda Jayanti today, we are going to implement Yuva Shakti Mission in the entire state."

"It is being launched with the aim of bringing prosperity, power, and capability," Mohan Yadav said. "By 2030, 100% of youth should get 10-12th education; by 2028, 70% of youth should become self-reliant; the government will help in realising their dreams... On the occasion of Vivekananda Jayanti today, money will also be deposited for 'Ladli Behnas' from Kalapipal tehsil of Shajapur district," he added. West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, Sukanta Majumdar, and TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay also paid their tributes to Swami Vivekananda.

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, speaking to ANI, highlighted that India is progressing under the ideals of Swami Vivekananda, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. "Today is the 163rd birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. We all have come here on this occasion. We will do a small marathon here... India is moving forward with the ideals of Swami Vivekananda under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi," Majumdar said. Vivekananda, born Narendranath Datta, was a key figure in the renaissance of Hinduism in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

His fiery eloquence, profound understanding of Eastern and Western philosophies, and unwavering belief in the potential of youth resonated deeply with audiences worldwide. His landmark speech at the Parliament of World Religions in Chicago in 1893 is widely considered a turning point in the global perception of Hinduism.

#WATCH | Panchkula: At the Youth Day program organized to commemorate Swami Vivekananda Jayanti, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini says, "... This day and celebration is a day to salute, remember and follow Swami Vivekananda who hoisted the flag of our Indian culture in… pic.twitter.com/xNWLblfcwU — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2025

Meanwhile, the central government is organising the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025 to commemorate the 162nd birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. This event will take place at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from January 11 to 12. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also participated in the dialogue on January 12.

