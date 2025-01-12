A viral video has surfaced showing an unexpected incident at a Russian airport, where a woman mistakenly stepped onto a luggage conveyor belt, believing it was the path to her plane. The footage, which has quickly gained widespread attention, captures her precarious 10-minute ride, causing both confusion and concern among onlookers.

A family from Vladikavkaz, Russia, went to the airport to travel. While they were at the baggage area, their grandmother thought the conveyor belt for luggage was the way to the airplane. So, she got on it and went along for a 10-minute ride.



Here's what happened

As soon as she stepped onto the conveyor belt, the woman lost her balance and fell, continuing to move along the belt. Within seconds, she was sucked into a hidden area behind the check-in counters, heading toward the baggage section. The conveyor belt, which didn't stop, carried her through a maze of airport facilities for several minutes before she was finally rescued by airport staff. The exact time and location of the incident remain unverified, but the footage continues to spread online, leaving viewers baffled at the surreal moment at the airport.

Woman mistakes luggage belt for boarding path

The unusual event occurred at an airport in Vladikavkaz, Russia, when a senior citizen, preparing to board an S7 Airlines flight to Moscow, mistakenly mistook the luggage conveyor belt for the entrance to the aircraft. While her family waited nearby in the baggage area, the elderly woman, dressed in a mustard yellow coat and a pink hat, stepped onto the belt.

Onlookers left stunned

As the woman continued her unexpected ride, three women sitting nearby at a desk turned around in shock, witnessing the unfolding scene. Fortunately, the elderly traveller was not seriously injured and was safely retrieved from the baggage area after her unusual journey.

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos, videos and information shared on social media.