A woman in Australia used a supermarket rewards program to catch her husband who was cheating on her. In a video on TikTok, the woman's private investigator revealed details about exactly what happened, Australian media reported early Sunday (Jan 12).

The private investigator, identified as Cass, said that her client wanted to find out how her husband was cheating. According to a report by news.com.au, the woman and her husband lived in Queensland.

However, the man had been making frequent trips to New South Wales (NSW) to visit his family, something he rarely did before.

How the extramarital affair was discovered

As her husband was making these frequent trips to NSW, his wife checked their joint bank accounts, the news.com.au report said.

The woman found transactions from the grocery store named Coles and a hardware store named Burnings but as there were no specific locations attached to them, she could not prove anything.

Cass advised her to check if they had any joint rewards accounts, such as Everyday Rewards or Flybuys.

The couple had an account on Flybuys and this is where all the beans were spilt following a revelation of the transactions on the app.

The purchases from Coles and Bunnings were listed with the suburbs where each store was located, and they turned out to be in a Queensland suburb where the husband’s ex-girlfriend lived.

The reactions

There were several reactions to the TikTok post shared by Cass, where users shared their stories of discovering the secret affairs of their partners.

“Nailed it! Caught mine the same way,” a woman commented on the post.

“I found out my now ex-husband bought condoms and kids’ stuff at Big W when I was looking for a transaction on my Everyday Rewards account. We don’t have kids,” another user commented.

(With inputs from agencies)