Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has caused a stir within the company by ordering the removal of tampons and sanitary pads from men’s bathrooms at its offices, including in Silicon Valley, Texas and New York.

The move, reported by The New York Times, follows a broader shift in the company’s internal policies, sparking significant controversy among employees.

Previously, tampons and sanitary products were available in men's bathrooms to support non-binary and transgender employees who might need them. However, according to two employees, facilities managers were recently instructed to remove these products as part of a company-wide policy change.

Employees' reactions

The decision has led to frustration among employees, especially within Meta's Pride group on the company’s internal platform. Many employees voiced objections, and some even threatened to resign in protest.

Wider shift: DEI programmes and political influence

This move to remove tampons is part of a larger overhaul of Meta's diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts. Reports suggest that the company has also discontinued several DEI programmes and removed LGBTQ+ themes from its Messenger app. These changes appear to align with political shifts as Meta prepares for the incoming US administration, which has been vocal about its stance on LGBTQ+ issues.

Meta’s content moderation changes

In addition to the DEI adjustments, Meta has been revising its content moderation policies, replacing its fact-checkers with a new "Community Notes" programme. Zuckerberg defended this change, claiming the old fact-checking system was seen as politically biased.

Meta’s decisions reflect a wider trend among major companies reevaluating their DEI strategies following the election of President-elect Donald Trump. As corporate America adapts to a changing political landscape, the backlash from employees highlights the tension between business practices and social issues.