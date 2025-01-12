For over a century, English Springer Spaniels have been trusted by hunters for their sharp noses to find and flush out game. But now these skilled dogs are being trained for a new mission: protecting the world’s vineyards from harmful pests and viruses.

Advertisment

Their exceptional sense of smell is being used to detect mealybugs and the Leafroll 3 virus, which can damage grape harvests.

A recent study in California has found that these dogs are not only very effective but also the most affordable method to search large vineyards for pests. In the pilot project programme, two English Springer Spaniels, Sauvi B and Zinny, showed great results with their canine partners.

Detecting dangerous pests

Advertisment

Sauvi B, working alongside a German Shorthaired Pointer named Cab, was able to detect the presence of vine mealybugs with 97.3 per cent accuracy. In what was even more impressive, Sauvi B could confirm the absence of the pests 100 per cent of the time. Zinny, paired with a black Labrador named Malbec, detected the Leafroll 3 virus with 93.4 per cent accuracy. These findings highlight the promising potential of using dogs to help protect vineyards from devastating blight.

“Winery dogs,” such as Sauvi B and Zinny, may soon become a common sight in vineyards, used to identify pests that can devastate the quality and quantity of grape crops. Stephanie Bolton, the Grower Research and Education Director at Lodi Winegrape Commission, who led the trials, believes that these dogs could become an essential tool in sustainable vineyard management. “Their keen sense of smell contributes to integrated pest management in a way that’s both economically viable and scalable,” Bolton said.

Representative image of pest Photograph: (Pexels: Erik Karits )

Advertisment

The mealybug menace

The vine mealybug, scientifically known as Planococcus ficus, carries the Leafroll 3 virus that has a decaying effect on the vines, which in turn is detrimental to the yield of the harvested crop. These pests reproduce rapidly, and their spread is often accelerated by birds, pruning shears, or harvesting equipment. With dogs on the case, vineyards can spot infestations early and prevent them from spreading.

Representative image of mealybug Photograph: (Pexels: Ravi Kant )

Also Read: Millionaire Bryan Johnson says ‘longevity pill’ saved dog’s life, ‘human trials next’

Reducing pesticide use

This method not only provides an efficient way to detect pests but also has the potential to reduce the vineyard industry’s reliance on pesticides. By identifying infestations early, dogs help to avoid the use of excessive chemicals, which can harm the environment and human health. Moreover, dogs are also being trained to recognise other invasive species such as powdery mildew, which further supports the move towards more sustainable farming practices.

Representative image of pesticide use Photograph: (Pexels: Orhan Akbaba)

Canine training and results

The trial, funded with a $428,000 grant from the California Department of Pesticide Regulation, has shown that dogs trained in detecting pests are a viable option for vineyards. The dogs were trained at Lisa Finke’s Canine Detection Services in Fresno, California, and were specifically selected from Hungary and Canada. The results of this study are encouraging, with dogs detecting pests and viruses in large vineyards efficiently.

The future of vineyards and canine detectives

As the study progresses, there is a growing interest in rolling out a “canine detector programme” across vineyards globally. The programme promises to be both effective and scalable, offering a sustainable solution to the problem of pest and virus detection.

As vineyards face mounting challenges from invasive pests and viruses, English Springer Spaniels are proving that their noses can make a world of difference. Not only are they helping to protect crops, but they are also promoting more eco-friendly farming practices by reducing the need for pesticides.



Representative image of vineyard Photograph: (Pexels: Pixabay)

Dogs could be the saviour of global wine production threatened by disease

(With inputs from agencies)





