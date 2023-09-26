Watch | Oklahoma skies resemble scenes from 'Oppenheimer' after 'mushroom' hailstorm

In the world of weather phenomena, there are moments that leave us in sheer awe of nature's power and beauty. One such moment unfolded in Norman, in the US state of Oklahoma when a stunning hailstorm structure that resembled something out of a science fiction movie was seen in the skies.

The city experienced an unusual storm structure that left residents in astonishment. Footage of this extraordinary cloud formation was shared online. It was a mushroom-shaped cloud hovering over the city of Norman on Saturday (September 23).

The clouds graced the city's skyline and captured the attention of residents. The visuals bore a striking resemblance to scenes from Christopher Nolan's cinematic masterpiece, "Oppenheimer". It added an extra layer of intrigue to the event.

The breathtaking storm scenes can easily transport anyone back to the movie.

The entire sky seemed to be kissed by shades of orange. Videos and images flooded the internet with Norman's skies.

Also Read | Alien life search gets easier as scientists develop this new and simple test

The further juxtaposition of this natural beauty and Oppenheimer's cinematic resemblance must have made this particular storm structure an unforgettable and mesmerising experience for all who witnessed it.

Hailstones larger than baseballs?

According to WeatherNation, a US-based weather forecasting service, the same storm system unleashed hailstones larger than baseballs in nearby Seminole County.

In Seminole's Bowlegs area, residents captured footage of the billowing orange clouds.

Stunning storm structure seen from Norman, OK yesterday! This same cell produced larger than baseball size hail in Seminole county!#okwx pic.twitter.com/VhYPkLxrEM — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) September 24, 2023 ×

WeatherNation took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a video of the stunning storm structure seen in Norman, OK, stating, "Stunning storm structure seen from Norman, OK yesterday! This same cell produced larger than baseball size hail in Seminole county!"

Also Read | Over 250 mysterious fairy circles spotted from space spread across 3 continents

Similar severe weather conditions were observed further south in central Texas on the same day.

Large hailstones pounded parked cars in Round Rock, a city near the Texas state capital, Austin. Residents reported damage to windshields and house windows.

Watch | US President Joe Biden establishes formal diplomatic ties with Cook islands and Niue

The severe weather, which included lightning and strong winds, led to a delay in the Major League Soccer (MLS) game between Austin FC and LA Galaxy.