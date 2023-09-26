Alien life search gets easier as scientists develop this new and simple test

Scientists at the Carnegie Institution for Science, Washington, DC, have achieved a major breakthrough in the hunt for alien life by creating a simple test. This test, using artificial intelligence (AI), can determine with 90 per cent accuracy whether a sample comes from a living organism or not. The exciting part is that it might work on samples we already have, like those from Mars.

This breakthrough uses AI to spot tiny differences in how molecules are arranged in samples. Unlike previous methods, it doesn't need to look for specific molecules linked to life. It's more versatile, reported the Independent.

Scientists trained the AI with data from 134 known samples, telling it whether each one was from life or not. Then they gave it new samples to identify. It got it right 90 per cent of the time.

From 'living' to 'fossils'

What's remarkable is that this AI can even tell if something is freshly alive or a fossil. It can distinguish between a living leaf and something that's been dead for a long time.

Even when samples are old and have changed a lot, this method still works. It's a big deal because organic molecules, which can show if there was life, often break down over time.

This isn't just for space. It could help us solve mysteries on Earth, like whether ancient rocks contain the oldest fossilised life or not. Researchers are using it to look at rocks from different places, like Australia and Canada.

