Alien life in our solar system? NASA scientist says Venus most likely houses extraterrestrials

NASA scientist Dr Michelle Thaller proposed an interesting theory that hints at the existence of aliens on Venus, a planet that faces scorching 475°C (900°F) temperatures and remains enveloped in a thick acidic atmosphere.



However, as per claims by Dr Thaller, the aliens are most likely hiding on Venus and are staying there amid conditions that are unbearable for humans.



The new theory was proposed by Dr. Michelle Thaller, who works as a research scientist at the US-based Goddard Space Flight Centre.



She stated that “possible signs of life” were already noticed within the carbon-dioxide-filled atmosphere, and added that she is certain about the existence of life somewhere.

ALSO READ | Do aliens exist? Response to a message sent 40 years back holds the answer

“We see possible signs of life in the atmosphere of Venus,” said Dr. Thaller, in an interview with The Sun. “I never expected Venus. Venus is now one where we see something in the atmosphere that looks very much like it could be produced by bacteria,” he added.

Humans cannot survive on Venus

Venus has been often called 'Earth's twin' because of its similar structure and size. However, their conditions cannot be further apart, as astronomers say it is impossible for human beings to survive on Venus.



Professor Dominic Papineau, who works as an astrobiologist at the University College of London, feels that the views of Dr. Thaller are 'difficult to realistically hypothesise'.



“For life-related chemical reactions to take place, liquid water is necessary. Hence, to find extraterrestrial life, we need to find liquid water, and to find extraterrestrial fossils requires looking for sedimentary rocks that were associated with liquid water in the past,” said the professor, while speaking to MailOnline.

WATCH | UFOs and aliens: What's the truth?

“This makes life on Venus today difficult to realistically hypothesise, because its surface is too hot, although Venus might have had liquid water in its past. A problem with a possible fossil record on Venus however is the widespread volcanism that appears to have covered most of the surface in the last few hundreds of millions of years,” Professor Papineau said.



However, both Professor Papineau and Dr Thaller agreed that the solar system's icy moons can also be sites of potential microbial life. NASA suggested that our solar system has 290 'traditional Moons', which excludes 462 smaller asteroids and minor planets.



“More likely we could find extraterrestrial life and/or fossils on Mars and in the icy moons of the outer solar system,” said Professor Papineau.



“This is because liquid water exists on those planetary bodies, including within ice at the Martian south pole. Mars and icy moons also have a geological record that might preserve fossils,” he added.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.