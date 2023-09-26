US President Joe Biden establishes formal diplomatic ties with Cook islands and Niue

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
On Monday, the United States of America formally established diplomatic relations with two Pacific Island nations, officially recognizing Niue and the Cook Islands. The acknowledgment comes at a time when President Joe Biden has made it a top priority since taking office to fortify ties in the Indo-Pacific area in opposition to China's growing sway. In an effort to strengthen ties with Pacific Island countries, the administration convened the leaders of the Pacific Island Forum on Monday at the White House.

