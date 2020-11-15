Watch: Migrant mother cries for help as she searches six-month-old in sinking boat



"I lost my baby, where's my baby?" were the words of a migrant mother as she desperately searched while crying for her six-month child as their boat began to sink in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya on Wednesday.

The dramatic video was recorded by the people of an NGO Open Arms rescue ship as the operation to save migrants was ongoing.

Later, Joseph, the six-month-old child, was found dead along with five other migrants who also lost their lives.

The NGO decided to share the video in order to draw attention to the dangers migrants faced as they cross the Mediterranean, especially since the European nations have clamped down on deploying the rescue ships to operate in the region.

The rescue operation lasted the entire night and the Italian Coast Guard sent a helicopter to carry six migrants (including the dead child) to a hospital in Malta for urgent medical treatment.

Earlier, 20 African migrants are believed to have died off the coast of Libya when their boat sank as they tried to cross the Mediterranean Sea to enter Europe on Friday, which was fourth such accident in the region in one week.

