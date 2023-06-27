Watch: Massive fire engulfs high-rise building in UAE

A massive broke out at a high-rise residential building in UAE’s Ajman city. The incident occurred on Monday night in Tower 02 of the Ajman One complex.

Civil defence and police teams were rushed to the spot and successfully tamed the spiralling blaze. No injuries have been reported so far, Khaleej Times newspaper reported.

Brigadier Abdullah Saif Al Matrooshi, Director-General of Police Operations at Ajman Police, told the newspaper that a mobile police station was dispatched to the site of the accident, which provided certificates and other measures for residents to be able to report the loss of items. The mobile station also helped secure the site.

The videos shared on social media show the firefighters struggling to bring the fire under control as it spreads to several floors of the high-rise complex.

Monday’s incident was reported days after UAE’s Ministry of Interior released data on the significant rise in the number of building fires. According to the official figures, more than 3,000 incidents were reported in 2022, 2,090 in 2021 and 1,968 in 2020.

According to the data, most of the fires were reported from residential areas. Homes and apartments accounted for 1,385 incidents, 256 fires in commercial buildings, 153 on farms, and 122 at public service facilities.

The ministry's figures had no account of the fatalities or injuries caused during the incident. This year in April, sixteen people died and at least nine were injured after a massive engulfed the fourth floor of a residential building in Dubai, Khaleej Times reported.

