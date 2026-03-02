/WATCH: Iranian state broadcaster’s headquarters 'attacked' by US-Israeli strikes in Tehran

Amid the US-Iran war, Tehran's state-affiliated broadcaster Press TV reported that several parts of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) headquarters were targeted in US-Israeli strikes on the Islamic nation. Sharing a post on the social media platform X, an Iranian media handle Press TV said, “Moments ago, US-Israeli forces targeted parts of the IRIB headquarters in Tehran."

A video was also circulated showing smoke rising over a section of the city skyline at night. Although there has been no immediate confirmation from US or Israeli officials regarding the alleged strike on the broadcasting facility.

IRIB serves as Iran’s state media network. It has a huge role in official communications and national broadcasting across Iran. Any confirmed strike on such a facility would mark a significant development amid the escalating conflict.

Attacks will ‘continue until all of our objectives are achieved'

US President Donald Trump issued a warning on Sunday (March 1) saying that the attacks on Iran would continue until all of the "objectives" are achieved. Posting a video message on his social media platform Truth Social, the American President said, “Combat operations continue at this time in full force, and they will continue until all of our objectives are achieved. We have very strong objectives."

He also confirmed that three US service members had been killed and added that there would likely be more casualties, vowing to avenge the deaths of Americans. “As one nation, we grieve for the true American patriots who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, even as we continue the righteous mission for which they gave their lives,” Trump said, adding: “And sadly, there will likely be more before it ends.”