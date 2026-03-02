/WATCH: What happened at RAF Akrotiri Base in Cyprus? UK issues ‘security alert’ amid US-Iran war

A "security threat" was declared after the UK’s Akrotiri air force base in Cyprus was reportedly hit by a drone on Sunday (March 1). Personnel on the bases were informed that a “small drone” had impacted the airfield and that the bases’ authorities were responding, the report said. Amid this, videos showing an explosion at the RAF Akrotiri Base in Cyprus emerged on social media.

Authorities are yet to confirm the strikes, as it is unknown if the explosions were linked to Iran's strikes, which the Islamic Republic continued in several parts of the Middle East after Ali Khamenei's killing.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to a report by the Cyprus Mail, a "security threat" was declared at British bases in Cyprus. The report added that personnel at the base were told about a threat and instructed to "return to your homes and stay inside until further notice".

Earlier, the British defence secretary said that Iran's retaliatory attacks after US-Israeli strikes included "two ballistic missiles fired in the direction of Cyprus", but which were likely not targeting the Mediterranean island.

"We had two ballistic missiles fired in the direction of Cyprus," John Healey told the BBC. He added, "Now we are pretty sure they weren't targeted at Cyprus, but nevertheless it demonstrates how our bases, our personnel, military and civilians at the moment are at risk."

Attacks will ‘continue until all of our objectives are achieved'

US President Donald Trump issued a warning on Sunday (March 1) saying that the attacks on Iran would continue until all of the "objectives" are achieved. Posting a video message on his social media platform Truth Social, the American President said, “Combat operations continue at this time in full force, and they will continue until all of our objectives are achieved. We have very strong objectives."