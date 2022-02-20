Watch: Helicopter crashes near crowd at Miami beach, two people injured

A helicopter crashed into the ocean just off Miami Beach, not so far away from the crowd of swimmers. The Miami Beach Police Department (MBPD) shared a video on their official Twitter handle, showing the helicopter crashing into the water.

As per MPBD, two out of the three helicopter passengers were taken to Jackson memorial hospital, where they were given treatment. Following the treatment, they were declared to be in ‘stable’ condition.

This afternoon at 1:10 p.m., MBPD received a call of a helicopter crash in the ocean near 10 Street. Police and @MiamiBeachFire responded to the scene along with several partner agencies. Two occupants have been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.



The tweet says that MBPD received a call at 1:10pm local time. Miami police, Miami beach fire department, and several other partner agencies rushed to the scene to respond.

The Federal aviation administration (FAA) also ​responded to the scene. As per FAA, the helicopter is a Robinson R44. "The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates," the statement reads.

The crash occurred under "unknown circumstances," reports CNN.

As per NBC Miami, Miami beach fire rescue chief Linares described the incident as a "control crash."

The fire department also stated, “if this crash has happened 50 yards more inland, we would have had a mass casualty event on our hands.”

