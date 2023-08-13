WATCH | Gangster accused of giving death threats to slain Ecuador presidential candidate moved to max security

Jose Adolfo Macias, also known as "Fito", who is facing allegations of issuing death threats to murdered Ecuador presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, has been transferred to maximum security jail, media reports said. The dawn operation saw the presence of thousands of Ecuadorian soldiers and police.

Previously confined in Guayaquil's Prison 8 since 2011, "Fito" can be seen in the video footage, wearing only underwear and handcuffed, as security personnel transferred him to another prison. President Guillermo Lasso disclosed that "Fito" had been relocated to La Roca, a maximum security prison with a capacity of 150 inmates, within the same complex.

Also Read | Fresh cases of bubonic plague detected in China

Villavicencio, an advocate against corruption, was fatally shot thrice after a campaign event. Prior to his death, he had disclosed threats from the gang "Los Choneros," including Fito. "If I continue... mentioning Los Choneros [the gang], they are going to break me," he reportedly said.

The assassination of Villavicencio, marked by its brutality, has deeply shocked a country that had mostly evaded the extensive drug-related violence and corruption seen in its neighboring nations.

Despite this, crime rates have surged in recent times, partly attributed to the influence of Colombian and Mexican drug cartels.

Presidential candidate replacement

Only a week is remaining for the August 20 election in Ecuador. The running mate of slain candidate Fernando Villavicencio will run for president in his place, the Construye party said on Saturday (August 12).

"The movement will replace the presidential ticket by putting Andrea Gonzalez as president," the party said in a statement. Gonzalez, 36, is due to participate in a presidential debate in Quito on Sunday.

Widow's accusations against government

Veronica Sarauz, Villavicencio's widow, holds the state accountable for her husband's killing. She also expressed discontent over Gonzalez being selected as her husband's replacement in the upcoming election. Villavicencio's campaign had centered on corruption and drug-related concerns, and he had been one of the few candidates to assert ties between organised crime and Ecuadorian government officials.

Watch | Pakistani senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar is Pak's transitionary PM

In the days leading up to his murder, Villavicencio had filed complaints with the Public Prosecutor's Office concerning suspected irregularities in oil contracts from the administration of former president Rafael Correa. These alleged discrepancies were believed to have incurred significant financial losses for the nation of US $9bn (£7 bn).

Six Colombians have been apprehended in connection with the assassination, and another was killed in a confrontation with law enforcement. The identity of those who contracted and financed the hitmen in the killing of the presidential candidate remains undisclosed.