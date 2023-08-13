Fresh cases of bubonic plague detected in China

Inner Mongolia, China's northern region reported two cases of bubonic plague on Saturday (August 11). The cases have come folowing the previous infection which was detected on August 7, said the local government. The two people who have been infected now are the husband and daughter of the woman who was previously detected positive, said the government in a statement publilshed on its website.

All close contacts of the patients have been quarantined and so far they don't show any abnormal symptoms, says the statement.

Bubonic plague is a highly infection disease which is spread mostly by rodents. The number of cases low in China. Most of these cases in recent years are found in Inner Mongolia and Ningxia region. Ningxia is a region in the northwestern China.

Bubonic plague is the most common form of plague. It can be fatal if it is not treated in time. it is caused by the bite of an infected flea.

The plague bacteria enters the body of the patient at the bite. It then travels through the lymphatic system to the nearest lymph node. At this site, it replicates itself. This causes inflammation of the lymph node. Bubonic plague, in its advansed stage, can even affect the lungs. It then becomes pneumonic plague, a more severe type of plague.

The World Health Organization recommends several preventive measures.

"Preventive measures include informing people when zoonotic plague is present in their environment and advising them to take precautions against flea bites and not to handle animal carcasses. Generally people should be advised to avoid direct contact with infected body fluids and tissues. When handling potentially infected patients and collecting specimens, standard precautions should apply...," says WHO on its webiste.

WHO has however, underlined that it does not recommen vaccination except for high-risk groups like laboratory personnel who are constantly exposed to risk of infection and healthcare workers.

