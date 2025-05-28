WATCH-Explosion at China's chemical plant forms mushroom cloud over town; five dead, several injured

A huge explosion rocked a chemical plant in eastern China’s Shandong province on Tuesday (May 27), forming a mushroom cloud of grey smoke into the sky and blowing out shop windows in surrounding areas.

At least five people have been killed, with 19 others injured and six still missing, according to local officials.

Watch the video here:

As per the state media, the blast happened at around 11:57 am local time at the Youdao Chemical plant in Gaomi, approximately 450 kilometers southeast of Beijing.

Emergency services dispatched 55 vehicles and 232 first responders to the scene, the national Ministry of Emergency Management said in a statement.

According to company's website, Youdao was set up in August 2019 in the Gaomi Renhe chemical park in Weifang and covers more than 47 hectares (116 acres), with more than 300 employees.

China has a history of industrial accidents due to lack of safety standards in its factories. In 2015, a series of explosions at chemical warehouses in the port city of Tianjin killed more than 170 people and injured nearly 700.

The Shandong Youdao Chemical plant is located the city of Weifang in Shandong province and manufactures components for use in pesticides and pharmaceuticals.

Meanwhile, authorities have deployed environmental monitoring teams to assess air quality in the surrounding areas, with residents advised to wear masks if they detect unusual smell.

The reason of the explosion has not yet been disclosed, and investigations are ongoing.

