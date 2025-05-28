Russia slams Ukraine allies for ignoring Putin’s prior warning over lifting long-range missile ban

Russia has criticised the move by Ukraine’s European allies to lift the restrictions on Kyiv for firing long-range missiles into Russia. This comes after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that there were no longer any range restrictions on weapons supplied to Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov slammed the move by saying that lifting of ban on long-range missiles for Ukraine was “rather dangerous”, reported news agency TASS.

“If such decisions are made, they will absolutely go against our aspirations to reach a political settlement and the efforts being made within the framework of the settlement,” he said.

Last year in September, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that lifting any restrictions on long-range Western weapons to strike deep inside Russia would mean war with NATO. Putin threatened that Moscow would consider any attack supported by a nuclear power to be a joint attack, adding that Russia could use nuclear weapons in the case of any strike with conventional missiles.

‘Ukraine can now defend itself’: Merz

On Monday (May 26), Merz said, “There are no longer any range restrictions on weapons supplied to Ukraine. Neither from the British, nor from the French, nor from us. Nor by the Americans.”

“In other words, Ukraine can now defend itself, even by attacking military positions in Russia, for example. It wasn’t able to do that until some time ago. With very few exceptions, it didn’t do that until a while ago either,” he explained.

The German chancellor clarified his remarks, which were interpreted as an announcement of new policy, by saying, this “has been the case for months.”

This comes following a massive drone and missile strike by Russia on Ukraine over the weekend.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump appears to shift his stance on Russia by calling Putin “absolutely CRAZY” following the Russian attack on Ukraine. The US president also threatened to impose “more sanctions on Russia”.