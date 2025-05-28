Operation Sindoor: Did India target underground facility at Pakistan's Murid air base? Here's what satellite image shows

The airstrikes of Operation Sindoor at Pakistan's Murid Air Base might have hit a reportedly underground facility, newly published high-resolution satellite images revealed.

Satellite image released on Wednesday (May 28) captured widespread destruction of the Murid air base in Pakistan, including a three-metre-wide crater 30 metres from a Pakistan Air Force underground facility and damage to the roof of a building next to unmanned aerial vehicle hangars.

"This report spotlights damage at Pakistan’s Murid Airbase - the Indian Air Force strike has caused structural damage to a Command & Control building, a section of the roof has collapsed as well, likely causing internal damage," Symon said in a post on X.

"This complex is heavily protected with double fencing, its own watchtowers and access control indicating its high-value nature as a target. The earth-protected entrances suggest this site might serve as storage for special equipment or as a hardened operational shelter for personnel, capable of withstanding heavy bombardment," he said.

According to geo-intelligence analyst Damien Symon with the Intel Lab, the location of the crater near the underground structure has raised whispers that India targeted deep-buried targets, likely associated with Pakistan Air Force command-and-control activities or drone command.



According to satellite imagery, precision-guided munitions and deep-penetration targeting were reportedly used to hit the perimeter defenses of the Air Base. If damages to the Murid Air Base are established, this would be the first instance in which India sought to incapacitate underground military infrastructure in Pakistan.

Damages were also observed on the roof of the command-and-control building close to the UAV hangar. According to Symon, the hangar roof displays unmistakable signs of internal damage and a direct hit.

The Murid air base is 150kms from the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. It is located in Pakistan's Chakwal, supporting the Sargodha air base and the Nur Khan air base in Rawalpindi.