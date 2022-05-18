Watch | Enormous sinkhole with ancient forest inside discovered in China

In China, scientists have discovered a whole forest within a 630-foot-deep huge sinkhole. The sinkhole is home to a variety of ancient trees and plants, including some that have never been discovered before.

The sinkhole, which is located in Leye County, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, was discovered on May 6 by cave explorers who discovered three cave entrances inside the 1,004-foot-long and 492-foot-wide vacuum.

"I wouldn't be shocked if there are species found in these caves that have never been recognised or described by science till now," expedition leader Chen Lixin said. He went on to say that some of the trees in the forest were nearly 130 feet tall.

According to George Veni, executive director of the National Cave and Karst Research Institute, karst — a terrain that dissolves bedrock and results in sinkholes – can vary considerably depending on where it is found due to variances in geology, climate, and other variables.

What's that? Oh, just a forest inside a sinkhole in China. pic.twitter.com/PvWpC38QGP — Nine Dragons (@NineDragons2) May 12, 2022 ×

The disintegration of bedrock creates karst landscapes. Sinkholes form when an underground chamber's roof expands and collapses. Rainwater seeps into the fissures in the bedrock, creating tunnels and voids. China, Mexico, and Papua New Guinea are the countries with the most sinkholes.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE