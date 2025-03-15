An emotional moment of a circus elephant Magda greiving desperatly and trying to wake her deceased friend Jenny has gone viral on social media platforms. Jenny and Magda shared an unforgetable bond for over 25 years in occupied Crimea.

They both were retired from the circus in 2021 after staging a fight in front of terrified children and parents during a performance in Kazan, Russia.The duo had been enjoying retirement until this week Jenny died.

Magda gave her last attempt to wake her friend and was not ready to say the final goodbye. After failing in her efforts, Magda hugged Jenny and stayed beside her to say goodbye.

Local media reports said that Magda stayed around Jenny for several hours and rufused veterinarians to come near her friend. In the video, Magda showed grief and love for her friend who collapsed and passed away. Jenny passed away due to illness.

😢💔 An elephant mourns her deceased friend



In occupied Crimea, the famous elephant Jenny passed away due to illness.



Her companion, Magda, refused to let people approach for hours, hugging Jenny and staying by her side for a long time. pic.twitter.com/nY5FRJueHp — Based & Viral (@ViralBased) March 14, 2025

Internet reacts

One social media user reacting to the video, wrote, "😭RIP🙏... After seeing such incidents, we die bit by bit inside...!!!" Another user wrote, " Poor animals."

While a third person wrote, "Animals in general are more compassionate, trustworthy, faithful and principled than most humans."

"Circuses, sea world, etc. They all need to be banned," wrote a fourth.

The news channel, Baza, shared their view on the elephants saying, "Magda and Jenny always stuck together and lived amicably." Elephants are among the most sensible animals, known for showcasing their emotional behaviour of remembrance.

(With inputs from agencies)