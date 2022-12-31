Watch: Chaos at UK supermarkets as shoppers jostle to buy sports drink promoted by YouTubers

Chaos ensued at some supermarkets in the UK as customers jostled to get hold of the sought-after Prime Hydration energy drink, which has been launched by Youtubers.

UK Adli stories saw a heavy rush in the early morning on Thursday as shoppers raced to snap up a bottle of the sports drink which costs £1.99 ($2.41).

The beverage— sold in 500ml bottles and available in six flavours, including Blue Raspberry and Ice Pop — was launched by former boxing rivals Logan Paul and KSI. Both are famous YouTubers and have a combined fan following of 40 million, mostly teenagers.

The craze has been fuelled by the drink’s limited availability in Britain, leading to supplies selling out and bottles being offered for sale online for up to £10,000.

Earlier, it was available only on its own website or at Asda where it sold for £2 a bottle.

The drink exploits the huge influence of the two online personalities and was launched “to showcase what happens when rivals come together as brothers and business partners to fill the void where great taste meets function,” according to the creators.

Videos shared on social media showed people waiting outside stores in the dark, and others crowding around the bottles inside Aldi stores from Bolton to London and Plymouth.

In one video, shoppers in were seen shoving several children aside to get a hold of the drink.

The creators claim that PRIME Hydration contains 10 per cent coconut water, electrolytes and B vitamins and BCAAs and has zero sugar or caffeine and only around 20 calories per bottle.

The beverage first went on sale in Asda stores in October, when customers were restricted to three bottles each.

A spokesperson of Aldi said, “We’re sorry that some customers were unable to get their hands on this product. However, demand has been extremely high … we limited purchases to one of each variant per customer so that as many customers as possible had a chance to buy it”, reports Guardian.

(With inputs from agencies)