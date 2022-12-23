WATCH| Bilawal Bhutto claims ‘made to work like donkey’ on foreign trips

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who recently faced backlash in India over his derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has now called himself a ‘donkey’ in a viral video shared on Thursday by the ruling Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

While addressing the media reporters in Washington, Bhutto defended his frequent foreign trips. In the viral video, Bilawal Bhutto is explaining how he "pays for his own foreign trips" and that the authorities make him work “like a donkey” on such foreign trips, unlike his government colleagues.

“I must be the only foreign minister who buys his own tickets, pays his own hotel bills and does not increase the burden on the people of Pakistan,” said Bhutto said, while addressing the press conference.

“Even if I did, I would be entitled to these expenses as a foreign minister…(but) these trips have not benefited me – they have benefitted Pakistan.. This is my hard work… When others go abroad, they go on vacations. These people make me work like a donkey,” he added.

"بطور وزیر خارجہ اپنے دوروں کے اخراجات خود اٹھاتا ہوں، عوام پر ان دوروں کا بوجھ نہیں ڈالتا اور میرے ان بیرون ممالک کے دوروں کا فائدہ مجھے نہیں بلکہ میرے ملک کی عوام کو ہورہا ہے۔”@BBhuttoZardari

Recently, India’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Bhutto had a heated argument over the issue of terrorism at the United Nations in which Bilawal launched a personal attack on India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Jaishankar schooled him on "hosting Laden".

Pakistan’s foreign minister’s controversial statement against the Indian prime minister further deteriorated the two countries’ diplomatic relations. He added that he has no fear of the RSS or PM Modi after nationwide protests were launched by the BJP against the personal attack by Bilawal on the Indian prime minister.