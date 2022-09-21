Watch: 200 masked protesters gathered outside Hindu Temple in UK

On Tuesday, September 20, nearly 200 individuals, purportedly from the Muslim community, gathered in front of a Hindu temple in Smethwick, West Midlands, England to stage a scheduled protest.

Several videos were shared on social media of a sizable gathering walking in the direction of the Durga Bhawan Hindu Center on Spon Lane. In the video, most of the protesters were masked. Many of the protesters were heard chanting similar slogans to "Allahu Akbar."

Hindu-Muslim tension in the UK spreads from Leicester to Smethwick - a large number Muslim youths protesting outside a Hindu temple in Smethwick, heavy police presence helped to disperse the crowd. pic.twitter.com/S4GwOdODUo — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) September 20, 2022 ×

Although there were police officers on the site, it was clear from the video that they were significantly less in number to deal with a mob of 200 protesters. The police were seen making announcements asking the protesters to move back.

After attacking Hindu Temple in Leicester,Now Radical Mob attacks Durga Bhawan Hindu Temple in Smethwick Birmingham 😡Climb Temple walls,Did Vulgar actions Terrorising Hindu Devotees.Gangrene of Radicalism converting England into Pakistan#HindusUnderAttack#HindusUnderAttackInUK pic.twitter.com/HpDOibaYT6 — Jyot Jeet (@activistjyot) September 21, 2022 ×

The police described the clashes over the past weekend as "serious disorder" and "significant aggression" in the wake of the Asia Cup match between the two countries.

As per a report by Birmingham World, a social media account with the username "Apna Muslims" called for a "peaceful protest" on Tuesday (Sept 20) outside the Durga Bhawan Temple, India Today reported.

Additionally, there were claims of damage at the Hindu temple in the city, as well as claims that saffron flags were removed from outside the temple.

The Indian High Commission in London issued a statement denouncing the violence against the Indian community and requesting protection for individuals who were affected. So far, 47 people have been detained thus far for alleged involvement in the violence in Leicester.

However, on the steps of a mosque in Leicester, leaders of Hindu and Muslim communities gathered together on the same day after the incident and released a joint appeal urging for peace and harmony and calling for an immediate end to the violence.

(With inputs from agencies)

