India: Speeding truck mauls four people to death in Delhi, two injured

Six people in India's national capital were mauled in their sleep by a speeding truck in the wee hours of Wednesday. Reportedly, the incident took place in the Seemapuri area of New Delhi which killed four while critically injuring the remaining two.

According to police, the truck driver fled the scene after running over the persons and is yet to be arrested. As per local news reports, the accident took place at 1:51 AM when the truck was crossing the DTC Bus Depot red light and the six persons were sleeping on the road divider.

The visuals of the accident spot show the bodies of the victims lying lifeless near the divider while an electric pole lies toppled over them. The ferocity of the accident can be gauged by the fact that the pole came off the surface.

Read more: India: 426 die each day in road accidents; 18 per hour

The four deceased persons have been identified as 52-year-old Kareem, 25-year-old Chotte Khans, 38-year-old Shah Alam, and 45-year-old Rahul. 16-year-old Manish and 30-year-old Pradeep are the injured ones.

It is pertinent to note that despite being the country's capital, the majority of daily-wage labourers and street vendors sleep on the road footpaths and dividers of the busy intersections of the city.

Pair such a condition with the negligent driving pattern of Indian drivers and such incidents become a rather common phenomenon.

According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, deaths by road accidents in India have increased by almost 17 per cent in 2021 compared to 2020.

Read more: India: NCRB report terms Delhi as the most unsafe metropolitan city for women

In 2021, 1.55 lakh people died in accidents on Indian roads, up from 1.33 lakh in 2020, when much of the year saw a nationwide lockdown. Total road accidents reported was 4.03 lakh in 2021, up from 3.54 lakh the year before.

The highest number of road accidents every year is attributed to negligent driving and speeding.

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE: