India: NCRB report terms Delhi as the most unsafe metropolitan city for women

India's capital city of Delhi has a notorious reputation for being unsafe for women. Recently released data by the country's National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has done little to improve on the said reputation by terming Delhi as the most unsafe metropolitan city in India for women.

Reportedly, Delhi saw a more than 40 per cent rise in crimes against women in 2021, compared to a year prior. A total of 13,500 crimes were reported against the fairer sex in 2021, compared to a little under 10,000 in 2020.

Of the 43,414 crimes reported against women in 19 major cities across the country, Delhi accounted for 32.20 per cent of the cases, suggesting that law and order authorities were not working properly to create a safe environment for women.

Amongst the category of crimes, over 3,948 cases of abduction and kidnapping were reported while 2,022 cases of assault on women with an intent to outrage their modesty were registered by the Bureau.

Similarly, 1,357 reported cases were under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (girl child victims only) while 833 cases of girl child rape came from the capital city alone.

However, what may come as most surprising is the cases of dowry deaths, despite a concerted campaign by the central and state government to discourage dowry.

According to the data, the national capital witnessed 136 cases of dowry deaths, which again accounted for 36.36 per cent of the total cases.

Delhi was followed by Mumbai and Bengaluru in the list with the two metropolitan cities accounting for 12.76 per cent and 7.2 per cent of the total crimes.

(With inputs from agencies)



