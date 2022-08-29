India: NCRB data shows increase in deaths by suicide in 2021

The coronavirus (COVID-19) impacted millions of people across the globe. The unprecedented crisis become the new normal, but not for those who faced the worst of the pandemic.

The world is still reeling and will continue to struggle with Covid and its after-effects. The coronavirus pandemic has impacted our sanity beyond our understanding.

Millions of people are distressed and heartbroken in the context of the Covid fears and perceived threats. This can be understood by the toll the ongoing pandemic might have taken on Indians in 2021.

National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data show that the rate of deaths by suicide across India in that particular year increased to the highest level ever recorded. It rose 6.1 per cent from the previous year.

The NCRB data mentions that every year, more than 1,00,000 people commit suicide in the country. Although Covid could have been one of the causes, there are several other reasons for suicides like professional/career problems, sense of isolation, abuse, violence, family problems, mental disorders, addiction to alcohol, financial loss, chronic pain etc.

NCRB compiles the data, which is collected data on suicides from police recorded suicide cases.

The data says that a total of 1,64,033 suicides were reported in the country in 2021 showing an increase of 7.2% in comparison to 2020 and the rate of suicides has increased by 6.2% during 2021 over 2020.

As per the data, five states together accounted for 50.4% of the total suicides reported in the country. A majority of suicides were reported in Maharashtra (22,207) followed by 18,925 suicides in Tamil Nadu, 14,965 suicides in Madhya Pradesh, 13,500 suicides in West Bengal and 13,056 suicides in Karnataka accounting for 13.5%, 11.5%, 9.1%, 8.2% and 8.0% of total suicides respectively.

Delhi, the most-populous UT, has reported the highest number of suicides (2,840) among UTs, followed by Puducherry (504). A total of 25,891 suicides were reported in the 53 megacities of the country in 2021, the data shows.

(Image credit: NCRB)

