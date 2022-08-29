Since inception, Indian Coast Guard has saved over 11,500 lives at sea: Dir Gen Indian Coast Guard

The head of the Indian Coast Guard was in the Southern Indian city of Chennai, for the 10th National Maritime Search & Rescue Exercise (SAREX-2022), which is an at-sea exercise aimed at validating the best practices and procedures to be followed during the conduct of a Mass Rescue Operation(MRO).

"India's geolocation at the centre stage of the Indian Ocean Region and dense merchant marine, fishing routes keeps us always on guard. As the nodal maritime Search and Rescue(SAR) agency, Indian Coast Guard(ICG) has saved more than 11,500 lives stranded at sea, over the last four decades." said VS Pathania, Director General, Indian Coast Guard.

Themed “Capacity Building Towards Marine Passenger Safety”, the 2022 edition of the biennial SAREX exercise witnessed 51 participants from national Maritime SAR stakeholders and is also being attended by 24 observers from 16 friendly-foreign countries. The exercise which is conducted under the aegis of the National Maritime Search and Rescue Board (NMSARB) is hosted by the Indian Coast Guard, as the nodal maritime SAR coordinating agency for the Indian Search & Rescue Region (ISRR).

This video shows the sheer number of ICG vessels that took part in the exercise..ICG is confident of mobilising men &material at short notice for search and rescue, Humanitarian assistance &disaster relief operations.. ICG dornier planes , Air Force C130J also took part #chennai pic.twitter.com/UqvE6FfUcj — Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) August 29, 2022 ×

Inaugurating the event, Dr Ajay Kumar, highlighted the role played by the ICG in the expansion of maritime infrastructure and supporting the Governments of India projects like 'Sagarmala'. He added that the recent rescue of 32 Bangladeshi fishermen by the Indian Coast Guard gives the necessary background for highlighting the importance of this exercise.

The event featured simulated responses to two mass rescue contingencies. One involved a passenger vessel while the other a passenger aircraft. The defence secretary also mentioned an unmanned SAR life-buoy developed by an Indian start-up in the Exercise.

Among the simulated operations showcased off the coast of Chennai included firing a water cannon to extinguish the blaze on board a passenger vessel, Indian Air Force Military transporter plane 'C-130J' and Coast Guard Dornier aircraft dropping a life raft at sea, Chetak and Advanced Light Helicopters of the ICG performing rescue, high-speed vessels of ICG also displayed their ability to rapidly mobilize and transport men and material.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: