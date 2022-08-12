Volodymyr Zelensky tells officials, 'if you want victory for Ukraine' stop talking to press

Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, has warned his troops about divulging information to the press. He instructed government representatives to stop discussing Kyiv's military strategies against Russia with reporters, branding the practice as "frankly irresponsible."

"War is definitely not the time for vanity and loud statements," he said during an evening address, adding "The fewer details you divulge about our defence plans, the better it will be for the implementation of those defence plans."

Watch | Deepening mystery over Crimea blasts: Moscow in denial, Kyiv remains silent

As per Reuters, the warning is tied to some remarks that "anonymous" officials made following the most recent explosion at a Crimean air base.

While the Ukrainian government has remained mum regarding who was responsible for the blasts, reports in the New York Times and Washington Post newspapers that quoted "unidentified claimed that Ukrainian forces were to blame for Tuesday's explosions that damaged a Russian air base in Crimea.

Also read | Even as Russia continues to deny an attack, before & after images of Crimea air base show significant damage

Zelensky addressed his statements to government, local, and military representatives, as well as other individuals who he claimed, were speculating on what was happening at the front.

"If you want to generate loud headlines, that's one thing - it's frankly irresponsible. If you want victory for Ukraine, that is another thing, and you should be aware of your responsibility for every word you say about our state's plans for defence or counter attacks."

Also read | Russia says 'detonation of ammunition' caused blast at Crimea military airbase

Russia has steadfastly maintained that there was no attack on the air base, that the explosion was caused by an ammunition blast, which had no fatalities, and that no equipment had been damaged.

However, Planet Labs, a US-based firm, has produced satellite photos that show otherwise. Images of Saky air base show substantial burnt ground that was left over from fires that started after the explosions.

Images show many clearly visible craters and at least eight planes that appear to have been damaged or destroyed.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION LIVE HERE:

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.