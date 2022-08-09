Russia says 'detonation of ammunition' caused blast at Crimea military airbase

The Russian defence ministry said on Tuesday that a “detonation of aviation ammunition” was the reason behind the explosion at an airbase in Crimea which was reported by a number of eyewitnesses in the area. According to the RIA Novosti news agency, the authorities said that contrary to certain reports, it was not an attack and there were no damages or casualties.

Earlier, Reuters reported that there were loud explosions heard from the Russian military airbase situated at Novofedorivka in Crimea. The area was part of the annexed peninsula held by the Russian forces and this was one of the several army bases which were established by the Russian army.

According to eyewitness accounts, black smoke was seen coming out of the military base and a number of videos shot from the nearby beaches were already circulated on social media.

According to Reuters, the eyewitnesses heard 12 explosions within a minute. Half an hour later, there were three other blasts and sirens were heard in the nearby town on Saky.

Sergei Aksyonov – the Kremlin-appointed governor of Crimea – posted on Telegram that he visited the military airbase after the explosions and the "circumstances are being clarified".

The TASS new agency also reported that emergency services were deployed in the area.

