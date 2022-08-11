Even as Russia continues to deny an attack, before & after image of Crimea air base show significant damage

The Russian Defense Ministry rapidly downplayed the damage after explosions tore through a Russian air base in Crimea on Tuesday, claiming that an ammunition blast had left no victims and that no equipment had been destroyed. However, now satellite images by US-based Planet Labs point to the contrary. Pictures of Saky air base near Novofedorivka on the west coast of the peninsula display significant areas of burned ground left over from fires that had erupted after the explosions. The main runways of the base appear to be undamaged, according to a BBC report, but at least eight aircraft appear to have been damaged or destroyed, with multiple craters being clearly visible.

It points out that the majority of damaged aircraft are located in a specific location of the base where several aircraft were left without the protection of hangars and parked in the open.

As per the New York Times, videos taken at the scene and a report by local officials, who subsequently issued a state of emergency, painted a different picture. At least one fatality, more than a dozen injuries were reported, and hundreds of others have apparently been moved to shelters.

Officials reported that 20 stores, other buildings, and more than 60 apartment buildings had been damaged. However, it is still unclear how or by what the base was damaged.

Russia insists that the fire safety regulations were disregarded, which led to ammunition exploding in a store and causing the explosions.

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility. In a statement, the Ukrainian defence ministry said it "once again draws attention to fire safety rules". As Reuters points out, Ukraine used language that was highly suggestive and reminiscent of its response to mysterious blasts on Russian soil. "I think that Russian military guys in this airbase ruined their very simply known rule: don't smoke in dangerous places," said Ukrainian Defense minister, Oleksiy Reznikov. "That's it."

