Vladimir Putin won't attend Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's funeral: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to attend Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's funeral, said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday (August 29) while talking to reporters.

"Not envisaged"

When asked about Putin's attendance at the last rites of Prigozhin, Peskov as per an AFP report, said that "The presence of the president is not envisaged."

He also said that the Kremlin did not have any specific information about the mercenary leader's funeral and that the arrangements were up to the family.

Amid doubts about the Prigozhin's presence on the plane, on Sunday, genetic tests confirmed that the Wagner chief was in fact among the 10 people killed in the plane crash near Moscow.

"Molecular-genetic examinations have been completed as part of the investigation into the plane crash in the Tver region," said Russia's Investigative Committee spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko.

"According to their results, the identities of all 10 victims were established, they correspond to the list stated in the flight list," she added.

Revenge or accident?

The Wednesday (August 23rd) crash happened two months to the day Prigozhin and his mercenaries staged a mutiny against Putin and his top military commanders.

Prigozhin, who was popularly known as Putin's chef, led a mutiny of his mercenary fighters in June.

As per AFP, they took control of the southern city of Rostov and advanced towards Moscow before turning back some 200 km (125 miles) from the capital.

The soon-aborted armed revolt was described as "treachery" by Putin. However, later a deal was struck that gave the Wagner mercenaries the option to join the Russian army or go to Moscow's ally Belarus.

In spite of the deal, following the rebellion, many observers had reportedly described the Wagner chief as a "dead man walking," and had argued that Putin's forgiveness may not come. Western nations and Kremlin critics have been speculating that Prigozhin may have been assassinated.

Despite this, the Kremlin has denied any part in the Wagner chief's death and has labelled the assassination rumours an "absolute lie".

(With inputs from agencies)

