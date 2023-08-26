Uncertainty persists over Wagner chief's death, Russia to conduct molecular genetic test on remains from crash

Russia on Friday announced that it has recovered 10 bodies and flight recorders from the scene of the plane crash that is presumed to have killed Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Investigators are now carrying out "molecular-genetic tests" on the remains.

The need for such a test

As per the passenger list, Prigozhin and his right-hand man Dmitry Utkin, as well as five other passengers and three crew members, were on board of the Embraer Legacy 600 jet, when it crashed in the Tver region, north-west of the Russian capital Moscow on Wednesday.

However, in spite of the flight manifest, there have been questions over whether the Kremlin had absolute confirmation that the Wagner chief was in fact on board the aircraft.

To "establish their (passengers) identities" Russia's Investigative Committee said it was carrying out "Molecular genetic analyses".

Speaking to the BBC over a conference call that included journalists from other publications, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there were "lots of speculation" around the "tragic" deaths of the 10 people in Wednesday's air crash near Moscow.

"In the West, of course, this speculation comes from a certain angle. It's all a complete lie," he said, adding "We don't have many facts at the moment, the facts need to be clarified during the official investigation which is being carried out now."

Putin denies ordering the killing

Talking to BBC on Friday, the Russian President Vladimir Putin denied giving the order for Prigozhin's assassination and labelled the rumours a "complete lie."

Prigozhin, who was popularly known as Putin's chef in June, led a mutiny of his mercenary fighters.

The now-aborted armed revolt was described as "treachery" by Putin. However, later a deal was struck that gave the Wagner mercenaries to either join the Russian army or go to Moscow's ally Belarus.

In spite of that, after the rebellion, many observers had reportedly described the Wagner chief as a "dead man walking," and had argued that Putin's forgiveness may not come. Now, western nations and Kremlin critics have been speculating that Prigozhin may have been assassinated.

Since the plane came down, there has been a frenzied speculation about what caused the crash. However, the exact cause is still not known. The Kremlin has announced that it has opened a probe into alleged violations of air traffic rules by the aircraft, but has maintained its silence otherwise, reports AFP. Meanwhile, on Friday, US President Joe Biden said that his nation was trying to "nail down" precisely what brought down the plane.

(With inputs from agencies)

