Who killed Yevgeny Prigozhin? US preliminary findings discover traces of sabotage

"For Christ's sake, guys, take me and finish me already," said Yevgeny Prigozhin in an interview as his stand-off with Russian military leadership and President Vladimir Putin escalated in the spring.

"What will be, will be," he added, as per an interview excerpt making the rounds. According to preliminary US government assessments, what happened was an assassination plot that took out the thorn in Putin's side.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports that as per US officials while it looks like an assassination plot was behind Prigozhin's death, contrary to earlier speculation, the Wagner chief's aircraft doesn't appear to have been shot down by a surface-to-air missile.

Who killed Yevgeny Prigozhin?

As per WSJ, preliminary US government assessments, which are not yet complete, suggest that sabotage or a bomb that exploded on the aircraft were behind the crash.

Previously, social media channels close to the mercenary chief claimed that the aircraft carrying Prigozhin was downed by a Russian military anti-aircraft missile.

The Kremlin is yet to offer an explanation for the aircraft crash that happened northwest of Moscow, but said that it was conducting an investigation. Russia’s Investigative Committee has reportedly launched a criminal probe into alleged violations of air-safety rules. However, official information on the crash or its causes remains scant.

As per LBC, a UK based publication, relatives of 39-year-old Kristina Raspopova, a flight attendant on board the aircraft, have revealed that the flight was delayed due to "maintenance or some urgent repairs".

Talking to Sky News, former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele said that in an "ironic" twist, there are suggestions that a bomb in a wine crate may be behind the explosion and the subsequent crash.

"That's a kind of ironic end for Putin's former caterer," he added.

What happens now?

As per the WSJ report, as with previous deaths of Putin rivals, the Russian government is likely going to try to create confusion over who killed Prigozhin.

Watch | Putin condoles Wagner Chief's Yevgeny Prigozhin death

Russian state-run media has already begun floating stories which blame Ukraine — a likely scapegoat, or some as of now unnamed rival of the Wagner chief.

However, the Wagner chief was often considered Putin's protégé, and while the Kremlin has previously eliminated rivals, Prigozhin's death marks the first high-ranking loyalist whom Putin is believed to have had killed over 'wrongdoings'.

Talking to the publication, Eric Green, former Russia adviser to President Biden’s National Security Council says, in the Kremlin, "there is likely sensitivity to how the Wagner fighters and their sympathisers will take the news" of Prigozhin’s death.

Also read | Prigozhin death news: This is what happened to other Putin foes in the past

Due to Prigozhin's polarising yet popular image, uncertainty would help Kremlin claim the report. Yet, as per the report, those on the inside "clear-eyed about who was behind his murder".

Green says over time, the Kremlin may be more definitive about who killed Prigozhin. He noted that in the poisoning of other rivals like Alexei Navalny and ex-spies Sergei Skripal and Alexander Litvinenko "the Kremlin initially cultivated ambiguity, but in subsequent months dropped unmistakable hints as to its authorship."

(With inputs from agencies)

