Prigozhin's death sparks global intrigue as Putin's unforgiving side resurfaces in old Video. WATCH

The recent plane crash that claimed the life of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the infamous leader of the Wagner mercenary group, has ignited a whirlwind of speculation. The incident, which occurred on August 23, has not only cast doubts on the circumstances of the crash but also resurrected an old video clip of Russian President Vladimir Putin discussing the topic of "betrayal."

Yevgeny Prigozhin, often described as a one-time confidante of President Putin, rose to infamy as the leader of the Wagner mercenary group.

His notoriety was further cemented when he orchestrated an armed rebellion against the Russian military leadership in June, a bold move that would shake the foundations of Putin's authority.

Brief rebellion and a swift truce

The rebellion led by Prigozhin was a daring challenge to Putin's rule, one that the Russian President swiftly condemned as "treason." Surprisingly, within a mere 24 hours, a truce was brokered, owing to the intervention of Belarus' president. This turn of events raised eyebrows among Kremlin observers, who questioned the durability of this sudden ceasefire, given Putin's history of eliminating his opponents, a charge that Russian officials vehemently deny.

Putin's unforgiving stance on 'betrayal'

A viral 2018 interview featuring Putin has resurfaced following the plane crash. In this interview, when asked if he is a forgiving person, Putin responded affirmatively but added a caveat, stating that there are limits to his forgiveness. When probed further about what he cannot forgive, Putin's response was unequivocal: "Betrayal."

Uncertainty had shrouded Prigozhin's fate since the short-lived rebellion that posed a significant challenge to Putin's authority. In a televised address, Putin had vowed to punish those responsible for the mutiny, labeling Prigozhin's actions as both "betrayal" and "treason."

International reactions

Upon hearing the initial reports of the plane crash, the United States swiftly reacted. President Joe Biden expressed a lack of surprise regarding the incident and hinted at Putin's involvement in many Russian affairs. Elon Musk, the billionaire investor, and owner of 'X', took to social media to comment on Prigozhin's death.

Musk's response, "Longer than I expected," followed by the suggestion of a potential psychological operation (psy-op), added an additional layer of intrigue to an already mysterious situation.