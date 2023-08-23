Russia's Wagner mercenary group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin dies in plane crash, say reports

A private charter plane that was carrying seven people and three crew members crashed on Wednesday (Aug 23) when it was on its way to St. Petersburg from Moscow, triggering reports of Russian mercenary group Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's death in the accident, Russian news media reported.

There was the name Yevgeny Prigozhin in the list of passengers of the crashed flight, said authorities while not confirming whether it was indeed the Wagner Group chief.

Local media citing Russia’s emergency ministry reported that all the 10 people on board the plane had died.

It is currently unknown whether Prigozhin had in fact boarded the plane, but the Russian officials said that a man with Prigozhin’s name was among the passengers, without elaborating further.

"There were ten people on board, including three crew members. According to preliminary information, all on board were killed," the department said.

The plane is said to have crashed in the Tver region, north of Moscow. Videos circulating on social media showed the moment the plane crashed. WION could not independently verify the authenticity of the clips.

Major Breaking News:



Private jet of Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin has crashed in the Tver Region. Prigozhin was on the passenger list. Wagner channel "Greyzone" accuses that Russian air defense shot it down.



×

The Federal Agency for Air Transport of Russia has said that it has initiated a probe into the plane crash and added that the name Yevgeny Prigozhin was in the list of passengers of the crashed flight, Tass news agency reported.

"An investigation of the Embraer plane crash that happened in the Tver Region this evening was initiated. According to the passenger list, first and last name of Yevgeny Prigozhin was included in this list," the agency noted.

Meanwhile, Sputnik has reported citing emergency officials that eight bodies have been found at the crash site of Embraer plane in Russia's Tver Region.

The news of his purported death came days after the Wagner chief made his first video appearance in the aftermath of his failed coup attempt after growing discontent against the top Russian defence officials for overlooking the mercenary group's needs.

In the video, shared on the Telegram app, 62-year-old Prigozhin was seen vowing to make Africa “more free” and “Russia even greater on every continent".

The video purportedly shows the man standing in a desert-like area, dressed in military fatigues and wearing a bulletproof vest featuring the Wagner logo.

“We are working. The temperature is plus 50 (degrees Celsius). Everything is how we like it,” Prigozhin appears to say in the video while holding an assault rifle in his hands. Armed men on pickup trucks can be seen in the background, seemingly keeping a safety perimeter around him.

Once a close aide of Vladimir Putin, Prigozhin's ties with the Russian leader nosedived following his bid to overthrow the top leadership. Prigozhin and Putin have known each other since the 1990s. He became a wealthy oligarch by winning lucrative catering contracts with the Kremlin, earning him the moniker “Putin’s chef.”