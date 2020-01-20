Vladimir Putin replaces powerful top prosecutor

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday removed the powerful Prosecutor-General Yury Chaika and nominated a replacement, the Kremlin said.

Chaika, 68, who has served as the country's top prosecutor since 2006, "has been relieved of his position due to a transfer to another position," the Kremlin said in a statement, without providing further details.

His successor is expected to be Igor Krasnov, 43, currently deputy head of the Investigative Committee, a separate state agency that probes major crimes.

The Investigative Committee has repeatedly clashed with the Prosecutor-General's Office.

Putin on Monday submitted Krasnov's candidacy for consideration by the upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, the Kremlin said.

His candidacy is expected to be approved by lawmakers.

Chaika served as justice minister between 1999 and 2006.

In 2015, the anti-corruption foundation of leading Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny accused Chaika's two sons of illegally amassing large fortunes with the help of officials under their father's command.

Chaika dismissed the accusations.

Last week Putin proposed re-drafting the 1993 constitution, unleashing political upheaval in Russia and triggering the resignation of the government of his loyal lieutenant Dmitry Medvedev.

Medvedev has been replaced by former tax chief Mikhail Mishustin who is expected to propose a new government make-up this week.