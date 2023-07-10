Vladimir Putin met Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin five days after failed coup attempt: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin met the Wagner mercenary group’s chief Yevgeny Prigozhin five days after the failed coup attempt, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Briefing the reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the meeting took place on June 29, in which 35 people were invited, including unit commanders. He further said that the meeting lasted three hours.

Putin “gave his assessment of the events of June 24,” Peskov said, referring to the date of the Wagner Group’s failed uprising. He added that Putin also "listened to accounts given by (Wagner) commanders".

The Wagner commanders told Putin they were his soldiers and would continue to fight for him.

The development comes following speculations that Prigozhin wasn't exiled to Belarus at all as part of the peace deal brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

On Thursday, Lukashenko told reporters that it was unclear if the Wagner fighters would come to Belarus after he previously offered them a desert military base.

“As for Prigozhin, he's in St Petersburg. He is not on the territory of Belarus," he said. Responding to Lukashenko's remarks, the Kremlin said it was "not following" Prigozhin's movements.

"No, we do not follow his movements, we have neither the ability nor the desire to do so," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday. The failed coup attempt On June 24, Prigozhin announced a coup against the Kremlin after growing discontent with the top Russian defence officials.

The mercenary groups took control of Rostov-on-Don—one of Russia’s largest cities—but did not proceed further saying that they want to avoid “shedding Russian blood” and agreed to live in exile in Belarus.

Initially, Putin accused the group of treason and sought to eliminate Prigozhin, once Putin’s ally, but Lukashenko claimed to have intervened in the matter and negotiated a peace deal between the two.

Under the deal, Prigozhin was promised security and the Russian criminal case against Wagner was dropped.

Its fighters were told they could either sign regular army contracts, go home or head to Belarus.