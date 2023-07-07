‘No one came out as hero’, Lukashenko disputes Russia’s take on Wagner mutiny

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus has said that no one emerged as a hero out of the Wagner mutiny in Russia, disputing reports in Russian state media which claimed President Vladimir Putin had emerged victorious from the dramatic events. "I think that no-one came out of that situation a hero,” Lukashenko was quoted as saying by BBC.

He said that Putin requires to carefully monitor armed groups like Wagner that flourish on Russian soil.

“Not [Wagner chief Yevgeny] Prigozhin, not Putin, not Lukashenko. There were no heroes. And the lesson from this? If we create armed groups like this, we need to keep an eye on them and pay serious attention to them," Lukashenko said. Lukashenko on using nuclear weapons While talking to BBC, Lukashenko said he “won’t hesitate to use nuclear weapons” but added that he hopes he is never forced to take the decision to use them.

Upon being reminded that they were not Belarus’s own nukes, but given by Russia, Lukashenko replied, “Why can't I fight with someone else's weapons?”

Watch: Russian state TV shows 'The Riches' of Wagner chief × "In Ukraine a whole army is fighting with foreign weapons, isn't it," the Belarusian leader retorted. "Nato weapons. Because they've run out of their own. So why can't I fight with someone else's weapons?" Lukashenko on Wagner chief Lukashenko also clarified that Wagner chief Prigozhin, along with his fighters, was not on Belarusian territory, and added that there was a possibility that he may never have to move to Belarus, as promised under the deal brokered by him between the Wagner chief and the Kremlin.

"He is in Petersburg ... perhaps he went to Moscow this morning," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by Reuters.