‘No one came out as hero’, Lukashenko disputes Russia’s take on Wagner mutiny
President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus has said that no one emerged as a hero out of the Wagner mutiny in Russia, disputing reports in Russian state media which claimed President Vladimir Putin had emerged victorious from the dramatic events. "I think that no-one came out of that situation a hero,” Lukashenko was quoted as saying by BBC.
He said that Putin requires to carefully monitor armed groups like Wagner that flourish on Russian soil.
“Not [Wagner chief Yevgeny] Prigozhin, not Putin, not Lukashenko. There were no heroes. And the lesson from this? If we create armed groups like this, we need to keep an eye on them and pay serious attention to them," Lukashenko said.
Lukashenko on using nuclear weapons
While talking to BBC, Lukashenko said he “won’t hesitate to use nuclear weapons” but added that he hopes he is never forced to take the decision to use them.
Upon being reminded that they were not Belarus’s own nukes, but given by Russia, Lukashenko replied, “Why can't I fight with someone else's weapons?”
"In Ukraine a whole army is fighting with foreign weapons, isn't it," the Belarusian leader retorted. "Nato weapons. Because they've run out of their own. So why can't I fight with someone else's weapons?"
Lukashenko on Wagner chief
Lukashenko also clarified that Wagner chief Prigozhin, along with his fighters, was not on Belarusian territory, and added that there was a possibility that he may never have to move to Belarus, as promised under the deal brokered by him between the Wagner chief and the Kremlin.
"He is in Petersburg ... perhaps he went to Moscow this morning," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by Reuters.
He also speculated that Russian intelligence forces were keeping a close watch on the Wagner chief and that Kremlin had never wanted to “wipe out” Prigozhin because that would have unleashed a civil war on the nation.
"The fighters of the Wagner group are at their camps - their permanent camps - those where they have been located since they left the front," he added.
Russia on Prigozhin
The Kremlin earlier denied that Russia was tracking Prigozhin’s movements in Russia, while not confirming whether or not his departure from the country was one condition of the deal. "No, we do not follow his movements, we have neither the ability nor the desire to do so," Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.
