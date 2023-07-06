Where is Wagner chief Prigozhin? Lukashenko says not in Belarus

Wagner mercenary group's chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who launched a rebellion against the Russian military last month, remains in Russia despite Moscow's deal with Minsk to move him to Belarus, the president of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko said on Thursday.

"As far as Prigozhin is concerned, he is in Saint Petersburg. He is not in Belarus," Lukashenko told reporters from foreign media outlets at a press conference.

On June 27, Lukashenko announced that Yevgeny Prigozhin had arrived in Belarus as part of a deal that resolved the mutiny crisis.

But on Thursday, Lukashenko stated on Thursday that Prigozhin was now in St Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city, or might have even moved to Moscow. On Wagner troops moving to Belarus Lukashenko also mentioned that the issue of relocating Wagner units to Belarus remained unresolved, dependent on decisions made by Russia and Wagner.

"We will determine whether they will be present in Belarus or not, and in what numbers, in the near future," he added. What does it mean? Lukashenko's remarks highlight the significant uncertainties surrounding the terms and implementation of the deal that ended the mutiny. Spotlight on anti-Prigozhin campaign in Moscow On Wednesday, Russian state TV launched a strong criticism of Prigozhin and confirmed that investigations into the events were still ongoing.

Lukashenko also disclosed his plans to meet Putin in the near future and discuss the Prigozhin situation with him. He assured that Prigozhin was "absolutely free" and that Putin would not "eliminate him."

Lukashenko further reiterated that the offer to station Wagner fighters in Belarus, which had raised concerns among neighbouring NATO countries, remains still on the table.

"We are not establishing camps. We have offered them several former military camps from Soviet times, including one near Osipovichi. If they agree. However, Wagner has a different deployment plan, and I won't disclose it," Lukashenko informed reporters.

Addressing the West, Lukashenko stated, "We have no intention of using nuclear weapons to attack anyone. If you do not provoke us, nuclear weapons will not be a concern. However, if you engage in aggression, our response will be immediate. The targets have been identified."

