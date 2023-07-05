Did Xi Jinping personally warn Vladimir Putin against nuclear attack in Ukraine?

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war sparked massive concerns over the nuclear attack. As the world continues to fear that the next nuclear disaster could be in Eastern Europe, a report by the Financial Times mentioned that Chinese President Xi Jinping warned his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin against the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

The report cited Western and Chinese officials as saying that the Chinese officials privately take credit for convincing Russia to stop veiled atomic threats.

It was also mentioned that Xi warned Putin face-to-face during his state visit to Moscow in March, which was one of his first trips outside China after strict lockdown measures under his zero-Covid policy.

Russia has often warned of an escalation in war and also said that the West's continued support for Ukraine could lead to nuclear war.

The concerns were further raised when Belarus hosted Russian nuclear weapons. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko insisted that their deployment did not violate international agreements.

In one of his televised addresses, Putin talked about tactical nuclear weapons, saying that Russia would deploy the weapons "without violating our international agreements on nuclear non-proliferation".

Putin had mentioned that he spoke to his Belarusian ally Alexander Lukashenko and that they had "agreed to do the same".

In reference to China's stance, Andriy Yermak, who is a top advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said that Beijing's opposition to Russian threats is an "important position". Yermak said it on messaging app Telegram while sharing a screengrab of the Financial Times article.

Zelensky told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that Russia was planning "dangerous provocations" at the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Zelensky said in a statement: "I warned Emmanuel Macron that the occupation troops are preparing dangerous provocations at the Zaporizhzhia plant. We agreed to keep the situation under maximum control together with the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency)."

Zelensky said in his evening address that Russia had "installed objects similar to explosives" on the plant, according to Ukrainian intelligence.

He said, "Perhaps to simulate the hit on the plant. Maybe they have some other scenario. But in any case, the world sees it."

"Radiation is a threat to everyone in the world," he further added.

The accusation is not entirely new as the Ukrainian army has also alleged that there's a "possible preparation of a provocation on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia power plant in the near future". Russia's counterclaim Russia has denied all the claims, in fact, Renat Karchaa, who is an advisor to Russia's Rosatom nuclear agency, accused Kyiv of planning an attack on the plant.

"Today, we got information that I am authorised to announce... On July 5, literally at night, in the dark, the Ukrainian army will try to attack the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," Karchaa told Russian state television.

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

(With inputs from agencies)

